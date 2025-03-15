Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Bank heist foiled, miscreants flee with computers, battery

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 15, 2025 09:56 PM IST

According to a complaint filed by bank official Mandeep Singh with the Sahnewal police, the incident took place when around four miscreants entered the bank premises by cutting through the gate with a cutter

A major bank heist was foiled in the early hours of Wednesday when unidentified thieves attempted to break into the Central Cooperative Bank in Tibba, Ludhiana. The robbers failed to access the bank’s cash safe but managed to flee with two computers, a generator battery, and a router switch.

Investigating officer ASI Balbir Singh from Sahnewal police station confirmed that a case has been registered against the unidentified accused and an investigation is on. (HT Photo)
According to a complaint filed by bank official Mandeep Singh with the Sahnewal police, the incident took place when around four miscreants entered the bank premises by cutting through the gate with a cutter.

Once inside, the thieves used cutting tools and a drill in an attempt to break the lock of the bank’s cash safe. However, their efforts were unsuccessful and they failed to steal the cash. The robbers then stole the electronic equipment and fled the scene.

Investigating officer ASI Balbir Singh from Sahnewal police station confirmed that a case has been registered against the unidentified accused and an investigation is on. The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects and track their whereabouts.

