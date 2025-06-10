Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Ludhiana: Basant City trader receives extortion calls, FIR lodged

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 10, 2025 05:22 AM IST

The complaint was filed by Sahil Aggarwal, 35, a resident of Nirmal Enclave, Basant City, who runs a fasteners manufacturing unit; according to Aggarwal, the first call came late at night on May 15, around 10.50 pm, from an unknown number

The Sadar police have registered a case against unidentified accused for allegedly making extortion threats to a local businessman from the Basant City area. The FIR was lodged on Monday following an investigation into two threatening phone calls made on May 15 and May 17.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 308(2) and 351(2) of the BNS.
An FIR has been registered under Sections 308(2) and 351(2) of the BNS. (HT photo for representation)

The complaint was filed by Sahil Aggarwal, 35, a resident of Nirmal Enclave, Basant City, who runs a fasteners manufacturing unit. According to Aggarwal, the first call came late at night on May 15, around 10.50 pm, from an unknown number. The caller threatened to kill him and demanded extortion money. Aggarwal immediately disconnected the call and switched off his mobile phone.

However, on May 17 at 12.30 pm, he received another threatening call—this time from an international number. The caller claimed to have detailed information about Aggarwal and his family members and demanded 25 lakh, warning that failure to pay would result in harm to them.

Aggarwal said he again ended the call and immediately informed the police. He later blocked both numbers from which the calls were made. No further calls were received after that.

Assistant sub-inspector Amarjeet Singh, the investigating officer from Sadar police station, said that after preliminary enquiry, an FIR has been registered under Sections 308(2) (extortion) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Efforts are underway to trace the accused through call records and technical surveillance.

