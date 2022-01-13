Ludhiana: Bathinda couple booked for duping 7 members of a family of 17.5 lakh

The Sudhar police have booked a Bathinda-based couple for duping seven members of a family of ₹17.50 lakh on pretext of securing jobs for them in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

The accused have been identified as Harinder Sharma and his wife Jasdeep Kumari of National Colony in Bathinda.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged on November 12, 2021, by Jawahar Lal of Baraich village. Lal stated that the duo promised jobs in PSPCL to his son Munish Kumar, daughter-in-law Chanchal Jyoti, Jyoti’s sister Priyanka Sharma and other relatives including Pawan Kumar, Sukhwinder Sharma, Gagandeep Singh and Anil Kumar.

“The accused took ₹42 lakhs from them, but failed to keep their promise or return the money. Later, they paid back ₹24.50 lakh, but refused to pay back the remaining amount ,” he said.

Investigating officer ASI Rajdeep Singh said that a cheating case was registered following a preliminary investigation. The accused are yet to be arrested.