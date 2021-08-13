Ludhiana beat Ropar on basis on first innings lead

A perfect all-round performance by Sabd Tangri helped Ludhiana register a comfortable win over Ropar on the basis of first innings lead during the inter-district under-16 cricket tournament held at Government College, Ropar.

Tangri scored 82 runs in 114 balls, hitting nine boundaries and one six. He proved to be handy with the ball also and took three wickets for merely 11 runs.

Soham Baggan and Jaiveer Singh from Ludhiana scored contributed 63 and 27 runs, respectively.

Batting first, the host team appeared clueless and were bowled out for 116 in 63 overs. For Ropar, Jeevanjot Singh contributed 39 runs while skipper Bhavyam Jain scored 16.

For Ludhiana, Anmoljit Singh took four wickets and gave away 26 runs in 20 overs, while Shabd Tangri took three wickets for 11 runs in 14 overs, Savinay Kakkar took two wickets and gave away 28 runs in eight overs.

In response, Ludhiana scored 188 runs for the loss of two wickets in 57 hours, before the rain brought the match to a halt.