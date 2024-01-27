Ludhiana: Bittu, Gogi indulge in a war of words

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana west constituency Gurpreet Gogi Bassi indulged in war of words in Ghumar Mandi on Republic Day on Friday. Both used unparliamentary words against each other in full public view. While chiding Congress and Bittu, Gogi said he will oppose any alliance with them (Congress) even in Chandigarh mayoral polls. Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu leading Tiranga Yatra in Ludhiana. (HT)

Bittu, who was leading the ‘Tiranga Yatra’, stopped his bike in front of Gogi’s car and challenged him to come out. Gogi, who was taking out the tableau of the Punjab government in his constituency, alleged that Bittu deliberately brought his rally to disturb them from taking out the tableau.

Gogi alleged that Bittu’s rally was unconstitutional as he was using the National Flag for politics. “Bittu is ‘Kumbhakarna’ who was sleeping for the past four-and-a-half years and now came out seeking votes,” he said.

Criticising Bittu for putting a lock on the carcass plant, Gogi said that he (Bittu) might have forgotten that the plant was established by the Congress when in power.

However, Bittu said that the Constitution gives him the right to hold the National Flag and to hold a rally. He said, “Gogi is ‘Shakuni’, and no one expects a positive thing from him.”

The AAP has been taking out the tableau, which was rejected for the 2024 Republic Day parade, in all urban constituencies of Ludhiana on Friday and Saturday.