Ludhiana: Bittu slams AAP govt over ‘delay’ in completion of basketball courts

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over what he said was a ‘delay’ in completion of works at two indoor basketball courts at Guru Nanak Stadium, being built under the Smart City mission. Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The project began over two years ago at an outlay of ₹11.5 crore and was slated for completion by July 2023. The deadline was later pushed to December 2024. Officials estimate that 75% of the work has been completed so far.

Bittu slammed the municipal corporation (MC) for ‘failing’ to meet deadlines, terming it an example of poor governance.

“Despite funds being sanctioned, the work was not completed on time. The government’s inefficiency is affecting young basketball players who have no proper place to practice,” he said.

MC superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar said the work will be done by the end of February. “Work will be completed in February. Maple flooring, which is coming from the US, got delayed,” he said.

According to MC officials, a work order was issued on January 30, 2023, and construction began in March 2023. The project includes two indoor basketball courts with maple wood flooring, and renovations of player rooms, bathrooms and related facilities.

Athletes express concern

Local basketball players expressed frustration over the delay and said they are forced to look for alternative locations to practice and often face difficulties in finding courts.

“Our practice sessions have been affected due to the construction,” said Davinder, a young basketball player.

“According to the labourers at the site, it will take at least two months to complete the courts. I have been practising at different locations, but finding a free court is difficult as academies and school teams occupy them. We request the authorities to complete the work soon,” he added.