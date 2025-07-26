Ludhiana: Bizman ends life in Kesar Ganj Mandi

A 62-year-old trader died by suicide in his shop in Kesar Ganj Mandi, one of the busiest markets of the city, on late on Thursday evening. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his dry fruit shop on Friday morning. On being informed, the division number 1 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police sent the body to the civil hospital for a postmortem examination. The reason behind his extreme step is yet to be ascertained. When family members entered the shop, they were shocked to see the lifeless body hanging from a ceiling fan. (HT Photo for representation)

Inspector Rajinderpal Singh, division number 1 station house officer (SHO), stated the family members mentioned in their statement that he left the house at night without telling anyone. When he did not return, the family started a search for him, but to no avail. His mobile phone was also switched off.

The SHO added that on Friday morning the neighbouring shopkeepers noticed one of the two shutters of the shop lying open and alerted the family members suspecting the shop has been targeted by burglars. When family members entered the shop, they were shocked to see the lifeless body hanging from a ceiling fan.

