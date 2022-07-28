Ludhiana | Bizman gets extortion calls, no action by police
Posing as members of Deepak Mundi gang, an unknown miscreant threatened a local businessman over phone and demanded ₹5 lakh extortion. The man alleged that when he went to PAU police station to lodge a complaint, the officers instead of taking any action asked him to not to answer the calls and to block the numbers.
The complainant, Mani, 40, who runs a taxi service and also rents out luxury cars for weddings, went to the office of commissioner of police to file a complaint on Wednesday. He said he has been receiving extortion calls since July 25.
“The caller is using different numbers, including foreign, to make calls. He claimed to be a member of Deepak Mundi gang (Deepak Mundi was arrested in connection with the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala) and asked me to transfer ₹5 lakh in his bank account,” Mani said.
“The caller stated that he hid somewhere to avoid the police and needed money to escape. He also threatened me to kill me or kidnap my children,” he added.
Commissioner of police Kautubh Sharma said police would take action and would arrest the accused soon. He also said that he would take action against the officials for delaying action on the complaint.
The Ludhiana police had also busted a gang involved in threatening people to extort money.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
