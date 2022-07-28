Ludhiana | Bizman gets extortion calls, no action by police

Posing as members of Deepak Mundi gang, an unknown miscreant threatened a local businessman over phone and demanded ₹5 lakh extortion. The man alleged that when he went to PAU police station to lodge a complaint, the officers instead of taking any action asked him to not to answer the calls and to block the numbers.

The complainant, Mani, 40, who runs a taxi service and also rents out luxury cars for weddings, went to the office of commissioner of police to file a complaint on Wednesday. He said he has been receiving extortion calls since July 25.

“The caller is using different numbers, including foreign, to make calls. He claimed to be a member of Deepak Mundi gang (Deepak Mundi was arrested in connection with the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala) and asked me to transfer ₹5 lakh in his bank account,” Mani said.

“The caller stated that he hid somewhere to avoid the police and needed money to escape. He also threatened me to kill me or kidnap my children,” he added.

Commissioner of police Kautubh Sharma said police would take action and would arrest the accused soon. He also said that he would take action against the officials for delaying action on the complaint.

The Ludhiana police had also busted a gang involved in threatening people to extort money.

