Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: BJP, Congress slam AAP over deteriorating law & order in state

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 05:50 am IST

“Since the AAP government came to power, law and order has deteriorated to the extent,”district BJP president Rajneesh Dhiman said.

A day after gangsters opened fire during a wedding ceremony at Bath Castle on Pakhowal Road—leaving two dead and one injured—political blame games intensified on Monday.

Congress district president Sanjay Talwar also criticised the AAP government over deteriorating law and order in Punjab. (HT File)
Congress district president Sanjay Talwar also criticised the AAP government over deteriorating law and order in Punjab. (HT File)

District BJP president Rajneesh Dhiman launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in Punjab.

Dhiman said the gruesome incident, which occurred late Saturday night in the presence of several administrative officials and invited dignitaries, reflects the “total failure” of the state government. He claimed people in Punjab “no longer feel safe even while attending weddings.”

“Since the AAP government came to power, law and order has deteriorated to the extent that the system barely exists anymore. Gangsters are dominating the state while administrative officers remain silent spectators., he added.

Dhiman questioned how armed criminals could enter a high-profile event unchecked. “Gangsters opened fire openly in front of officials. Who is accountable for the deaths of two innocent people?” he asked.

The BJP leader accused the government of betraying the trust of voters. “For the last three and a half years, AAP representatives have deceived the public. Punjab is now drenched in blood instead of becoming vibrant, as promised,” he added.

Congress district president Sanjay Talwar also slammed the AAP government. “People are not safe even at weddings under the AAP regime. The police failed to arrest the perpetrators. Talwar, who attended the wedding but left early, warned that voters would teach AAP a lesson in 2027,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: BJP, Congress slam AAP over deteriorating law & order in state
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Gangsters opened fire at a wedding in Bath Castle, resulting in two deaths and one injury, prompting fierce criticism of the AAP government from political leaders. BJP president Rajneesh Dhiman condemned the lawlessness in Punjab, questioning how armed criminals infiltrated a high-profile event. Congress district president Sanjay Talwar echoed concerns, emphasizing voter dissatisfaction ahead of the 2027 elections.