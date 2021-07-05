Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana BJP leader Ravinder Arora passes away
Ludhiana BJP leader Ravinder Arora, who died at a private hospital in Delhi on Monday.
Ludhiana BJP leader Ravinder Arora, who died at a private hospital in Delhi on Monday.
chandigarh news

Ludhiana BJP leader Ravinder Arora passes away

Was suffering from post-Covid complications and liver cirrhosis; died at a private hospital in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 04:49 PM IST

Ravinder Arora, 55, a former Ludhiana district BJP chief and co-cashier of state unit, passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on Monday.

He was suffering from post-Covid complications and liver cirrhosis.

Arora is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Also read: CoWIN to be open source, will be available to all countries: PM Modi

According to state BJP spokesperson Anil Sareen, Arora was undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana for more than a month. He was rushed to Delhi after his condition deteriorated five days ago.

He had suffered from Covid-19 in July last year following which his condition kept deteriorating.

Arora headed a trust that played a proactive role in providing free ambulance and oxygen for Covid patients besides helping families during the cremation of coronavirus victims.

In order to encourage the vaccination drive against Covid, Arora had converted his electrical appliances showroom at Haibowal into a vaccination centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.