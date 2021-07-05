Ludhiana BJP leader Ravinder Arora passes away

Ravinder Arora, 55, a former Ludhiana district BJP chief and co-cashier of state unit, passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on Monday.

He was suffering from post-Covid complications and liver cirrhosis.

Arora is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

According to state BJP spokesperson Anil Sareen, Arora was undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana for more than a month. He was rushed to Delhi after his condition deteriorated five days ago.

He had suffered from Covid-19 in July last year following which his condition kept deteriorating.

Arora headed a trust that played a proactive role in providing free ambulance and oxygen for Covid patients besides helping families during the cremation of coronavirus victims.

In order to encourage the vaccination drive against Covid, Arora had converted his electrical appliances showroom at Haibowal into a vaccination centre.