Ludhiana: BJP leader receives threats for ‘speaking against Khalistan’

Gagandeep Singh Kainth, who had joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after quitting former MLA Simarjit Singh Bains’ Lok Insaaf Party has claimed to have “received threats for supporting the saffron party and speaking against Khalistan.”

Kainth, who is president of BJP’s youth wing (rural), said that he has informed the commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu about the matter and would file a formal complaint on Monday.

Kainth said that on Friday he received calls from an international number on his WhatsApp number, but he did not answer the calls. He said that later he received WhatsApp messages from the same number.

“The sender threatened me for supporting the BJP and threatened to shoot me dead. The accused also sent him pictures of weapons to threaten him. He also said that anyone who would speak against Khalistan would face dire consequences,” Kainth said.

He also shared screenshots of the chat between him and the accused with the police officer.