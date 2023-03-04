Ludhiana BJP leaders accuses AAP govt of misusing funds for Buddha Nullah

The Ludhiana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders has accused the Bhagwant Mann led- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of misusing the ₹300 crores fund allocated by the Centre to uplift the Buddha Nullah and turn it into Buddha river. A request to Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was made by state BJP general secretary Jeevan Gupta to directly supervise the work on the Buddha Nullah, so that the AAP government cannot deceive the people of the state (HT file photo for representation)

On Saturday, Jeevan Gupta, state general secretary of the BJP, expressed concern over the dire state of the Buddha Nullah. Gupta stated that the water in the Nullah is more toxic than poison.

He reminisced about the time when Buddha Nullah used to be a lifeline for Ludhiana and its surrounding regions. However, he expressed regret over the current dire situation of the Nullah. Gupta mentioned that the central government has allocated ₹650 crores to make the Nullah pollution-free, and the state has received ₹300 crores so far.

A request was made to Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to directly supervise the work on the Buddha Nullah, so that the state government cannot deceive the people of the state, he added.

Further speaking Gupta said the rise in health issues due to severe pollution is a matter of grave concern. Even during the Congress regime, crores of rupees were allocated by Union minister Jai Ram Ramesh to address the pollution in the Buddha Nullah, but unfortunately, the efforts proved to be futile.