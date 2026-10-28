Ludhiana: BJP seeks staff verification, probe into sweeping tender

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has submitted a memorandum to the municipal corporation commissioner demanding administrative reviews into the civic body’s sanitation operations and a major cleaning contract. A letter submitted to MC commissioner Ankur Mahindroo in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

BJP district president and councillor Sunil Modgil has requested a physical verification of the city’s sanitation workforce, which includes approximately 1,208

permanent sanitation workers as well as temporary and outsourced employees.

The party has requested that the civic body compile ward-wise lists mapping each worker to a specific beat and share these records with the respective ward councillors.

According to Modgil, this verification is intended to cross-reference official payroll and duty records with the actual personnel deployed on the ground to ensure transparency and accountability in the utilization of public funds.

Additionally, the BJP is seeking a review of a ₹82.5-crore mechanical sweeping tender allocated for cleaning city roads.

The opposition group has called for an evaluation of the project’s costs, conditions, necessity, and tendering process.

Modgil stated that further action on the contract should be paused until the review is complete, and requested that cancellation be considered if any procedural rules were not followed.

Joined by Rohit Sikka, the deputy leader of the BJP councillor group, Modgil said that the party would organise a

protest outside the municipal coporation headquarters if the civic body does not take action on these two matters.