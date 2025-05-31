Ludhiana: Blackout mock drill at 8pm in dist today

As part of Operation Shield, an initiative to enhance emergency preparedness, the district administration of Ludhiana will conduct a complete blackout mock drill on Saturday, from 8.00 pm to 8.15 pm. Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain emphasised the importance of this exercise in strengthening the district’s preparedness for emergencies. (HT Photo for representation)

This exercise will involve 18 villages and the Rajguru Nagar area of the district. The PSPCL will temporarily cut power supply to the designated areas before 8.00 pm and restore it after the drill.

The drill will cover the following areas: Bhanohar, Hasanpur, Baddowal, Rurka, jangpur, Khadoor, Haveli, Adda City Dakha, Ajitsar, Issewal, Gahour, Detwal, Kailpur, Baraich, Madiani, Mor Karima, Boothgarh and the Baddowal cantonment area feeder from 66kV Rajguru Nagar.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain emphasised the importance of this exercise in strengthening the district’s preparedness for emergencies. He also requested residents to voluntarily participate by switching off all lights during the drill. “This collaborative effort will help evaluate the district’s preparedness and improve coordination among agencies,” he added.