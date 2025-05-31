Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Blackout mock drill at 8pm in dist today

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 31, 2025 05:40 AM IST

This exercise will involve 18 villages and the Rajguru Nagar area of the district; the PSPCL will temporarily cut power supply to the designated areas before 8.00 pm and restore it after the drill

As part of Operation Shield, an initiative to enhance emergency preparedness, the district administration of Ludhiana will conduct a complete blackout mock drill on Saturday, from 8.00 pm to 8.15 pm.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain emphasised the importance of this exercise in strengthening the district’s preparedness for emergencies. (HT Photo for representation)
Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain emphasised the importance of this exercise in strengthening the district’s preparedness for emergencies. (HT Photo for representation)

This exercise will involve 18 villages and the Rajguru Nagar area of the district. The PSPCL will temporarily cut power supply to the designated areas before 8.00 pm and restore it after the drill.

The drill will cover the following areas: Bhanohar, Hasanpur, Baddowal, Rurka, jangpur, Khadoor, Haveli, Adda City Dakha, Ajitsar, Issewal, Gahour, Detwal, Kailpur, Baraich, Madiani, Mor Karima, Boothgarh and the Baddowal cantonment area feeder from 66kV Rajguru Nagar.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain emphasised the importance of this exercise in strengthening the district’s preparedness for emergencies. He also requested residents to voluntarily participate by switching off all lights during the drill. “This collaborative effort will help evaluate the district’s preparedness and improve coordination among agencies,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Blackout mock drill at 8pm in dist today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On