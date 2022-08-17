Ludhiana blanket manufacturing unit gutted in major fire
A major fire broke out at a blanket manufacturing unit — Arora fabrics in Kohara area on Monday night. Nine fire tenders including seven from Ludhiana city and two from Samrala were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after a near-eight-hour operation.
The fire broke out at the unit, while it was operational. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.
A suspected short circuit is thought to be the cause of the fire. A massive amount of goods and machinery was gutted in the incident.
The fire department received an alert about the incident at around 9.15 pm on Monday and the operation continued till around 5 am into Tuesday morning. Though water supply was available in the unit, firefighters struggled to douse the flames that rapidly spread across a large area.
Sub Fire officer (SFO) Atish Rai said all workers managed to escape unhurt.
-
Ambala Ring Road project: Farmers given ₹107 crore as compensation for land
Haryana home minister and Ambala Cantonment MLA Anil Vij on Tuesday handed over cheques worth ₹107 crore to farmers whose land had been acquired for the Ambala Ring Road project on Tuesday. As many as 253 farmers from six villages were provided compensation under the first phase at a ceremony organised at PWD Rest House in the Cantonment.
-
20-year-old attacked with knives in Panchkula, six booked
Six men allegedly attacked a 20-year-old man with knives in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, over personal rivalry on Tuesday. The victim, Arun, said his family members had a heated argument with the family of their neighbour Manglu. The accused are Sahil, Manglu, Priyanshu, Amit and Debu. The complainant was taken to the Civil Hospital, Panchkula, and is said to be stable. Doctors said he had 21 “incision wounds” on his skull.
-
Banned kite string claims 6-year-old’s life in Ludhiana
Banned plastic kite string claimed the life of a six-year-old boy who was travelling with his family on a scooter after slitting his throat. The victim has been identified as Daksh Giri of Ishar Nagar. The victim's father, Dhruv Giri, said he and his family were on their way to Dugri on their scooter. The victim was a kindergarten student. The victim was riding a motorcycle with a cousin when the mishap took place.
-
14 Aam Aadmi Clinics inaugurated in Mohali on I-Day
Fourteen Aam Aadmi Clinics were inaugurated in Mohali on Independence Day. Inaugurating a clinic in Phase 5, Punjab minister of revenue, water supply, and sanitation Brahm Shankar Jimpa said the initiative will provide treatment facilities at residents' doorstep. Jimpa, who hoisted the national flag at Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh Government College, Phase 6 during his address said the contribution made by Punjabis for the freedom of the country was the highest at 80%. Around 400 saplings were planted on campus.
-
PPCB collects sample to ascertain pollution level in Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah
At a time when the municipal corporation and Punjab Pollution Control Board are seen passing the buck onto each other over Buddha Nullah pollution row, the latter collected samples from the nullah on August 15. Teams collected four samples from the drain to check the discharge of untreated domestic waste in the drain. The board, meanwhile, has pointed out the civic body's own failure in stopping direct flow of untreated sewer waste into the drain.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics