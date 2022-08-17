Ludhiana blanket manufacturing unit gutted in major fire

A major fire broke out at a blanket manufacturing unit — Arora fabrics in Kohara area on Monday night. Nine fire tenders including seven from Ludhiana city and two from Samrala were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after a near-eight-hour operation.

The fire broke out at the unit, while it was operational. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

A suspected short circuit is thought to be the cause of the fire. A massive amount of goods and machinery was gutted in the incident.

The fire department received an alert about the incident at around 9.15 pm on Monday and the operation continued till around 5 am into Tuesday morning. Though water supply was available in the unit, firefighters struggled to douse the flames that rapidly spread across a large area.

Sub Fire officer (SFO) Atish Rai said all workers managed to escape unhurt.