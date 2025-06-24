Ludhiana: Blood-stained car found dumped, probe begins

A blood-stained Swift Dzire car was found abandoned in a vacant plot near the primary health centre of Mohi village under Sadar police station limits early Monday, triggering panic in the area. The Ludhiana (rural) police have launched a manhunt for two unidentified youths who had hired the vehicle hours earlier, as well as the driver, who is now missing. The suspects had eventually abandoned the vehicle in an open plot and escaped under the cover of darkness. (HT Photo)

The car, reportedly owned and driven by Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Badowal, was last seen departing Ludhiana’s Grand Walk Mall area around 2.45 am with two passengers. The vehicle was later recovered with extensive bloodstains on the seats and interior, raising strong suspicion of a violent crime.

Police officials, including SP (investigation) Harkawal Kaur and SHO Jaswinder Singh, arrived at the scene with forensic and technical teams. “The circumstances suggest that the driver may have been seriously harmed and dumped elsewhere. We are tracing all leads,” said Kaur.

According to sources, Gurmeet Singh became suspicious during the ride and called fellow taxi drivers to alert them. Some drivers attempted to follow the vehicle, but the accused had removed the number plates and fled via the Raikot highway.

Despite the missing plates, drivers managed to identify Gurmeet’s car and tracked it as it moved through Hissowal village toward Mohi. The suspects had eventually abandoned the vehicle in an open plot and escaped under the cover of darkness.

Police have sealed off the area and are reviewing CCTV footage from Ludhiana to Raikot. The car has been seized for forensic analysis. As of filing this report, Gurmeet Singh remains untraceable.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.