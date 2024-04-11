Ludhiana: Body found chopped into 6 pieces on railway track near Sherpur

Panic gripped the area after the police discovered the body of an unidentified man chopped into six pieces on a railway track near the Sherpur locality on Thursday, while the torso was found stuffed into a suitcase on the railway overbridge. Cops at the crime scene near the railway track in Sherpur area, Ludhiana, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The Division number 6 police, Railway Protection Force, and the Government Railway Police had initiated a thorough investigation. Initial probe by the authorities suggest that the victim, believed to be a 25-year-old man, had been brutally killed.

Investigating officials suspect that the perpetrators used an electric cutter or similar equipment to dismember the body. The accused seemingly attempted to stage the crime scene to resemble a train accident by throwing body parts on the railway track. The police also suspect that the accused had failed to dump the torso due to some vehicular movement, probably a police patrolling vehicle.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Dev Singh said that they received information that human body parts were thrown on the railway tracks near Sherpur, which is not caused by a moving train. The police teams reached the spot and initiated a probe.

The ADCP added that the prima facie it suggested that the man was murdered somewhere else, and the body was chopped into parts at some other place. The accused dumped the body parts here to dispose of the same.

The ADCP stated that it seems the accused brought the body parts here on some vehicle, adding that the police are scouring the nearby CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the killer.

He also added that it could be a matter of personal rivalry.

Assistant commissioner of police, Industrial area, Brij Mohan said that the accused had tried to damage the face of the victim, but it can still be identified. The police have circulated the picture of the victim at all police stations, WhatsApp groups and social networking sites for his identification. The body parts have been sent to the civil hospital for the postmortem examination.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC has been registered at the Division number 6 police station against unidentified accused. Several teams have been formed to trace the accused.

Similar gory incident

A 37-year-old man hacked one of his friends to death with a sharp-edged weapon with intention to rob ₹25,000 in cash from him in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Tibba road on April 18, 2022. The accused had cut the body in 10 pieces with an axe before dumping it in the Sidhwan canal. The police had solved the case with the arrest of the accused on May 2, 2022.