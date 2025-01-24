Ludhiana: Body of missing 24-yr-old man found at friend’s house, 3 booked

A 24-year-old man’s body was found locked in a room at his friend’s house on Thursday, two days after he mysteriously died while drinking alcohol with two friends at Lohatbaddi village in Raikot. The police suspect that the accused may have poisoned the victim, Iqbaljit Singh, who was reported missing two days earlier. The police have sent the body for autopsy and are awaiting the medical reports to determine the cause of death. (HT File)

Iqbaljit Singh, a resident of Lohatbaddi, had been missing since January 21. His disappearance came to light when his mother, Harmeet Kaur, lodged a missing complaint on Wednesday.

Police traced his last known location through mobile phone records and discovered that he had been at Kulwinder Singh’s house in the village. Upon reaching the location, the police broke open a locked room and found Iqbaljit’s body late on Thursday night.

Harmeet Kaur has accused Iqbaljit’s friends, Udham Singh and Kulwinder Singh, and Kulwinder’s mother, Gurpreet Kaur (a member of the local panchayat), of murdering her son. Based on her complaint, the police have filed a murder case under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (criminal act by multiple persons with a common intention) against the accused at the Sadar Raikot police station.

Iqbaljit’s body was sent for autopsy to Jagraon Civil Hospital, and authorities are awaiting the medical reports to determine the cause of death.

According to police, Iqbaljit and the accused were drinking together on Tuesday when he suddenly died. Instead of reporting the incident, the accused allegedly locked his body in a room and failed to notify the authorities.

A CCTV camera footage from the village captured Iqbaljit entering Kulwinder Singh’s house before his death. In their investigation, ASI Gursevak Singh revealed that the police reviewed multiple CCTV cameras and made announcements at the village Gurudwara Sahib to trace leads.

Kulwinder Singh, when questioned, confessed to hiding the body.

The case has sparked outrage in the village, and a panchayat meeting was convened by sarpanch Sandeep Kaur to address the incident.

Gurpreet Kaur, Kulwinder’s mother, attended the meeting but remained silent on the matter. Later, she claimed that she was unaware of the incident and that her son did not inform her about Iqbaljit’s death.

Police said a probe was on and they have not ruled out the possibility of foul play. “We are waiting for evidence,” said an officer.