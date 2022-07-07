Ludhiana: Boiler explodes at factory, 2 workers injured

Two workers were injured after a boiler exploded at a factory in Gaunsgarh village near Meharban in Ludhiana on Wednesday evening. The reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Panic gripped the villagers after they heard the loud explosion and rushed to the spot. The impact of the explosion was so powerful that parts of the boiler fell outside in the adjacent fields after breaking the side walls of the unit.

Sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Meharban police station, said the incident took place at around 6.30pm. He said the two workers have been rushed to civil hospital and investigation has been initiated.