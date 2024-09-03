Ludhiana boy makes U-19 India cricket team

A 17-year-old city boy, Anmoljeet Singh, has been named in the Under 19 Indian cricket team scheduled to play four-day matches against Australia from September 27. Offie Anmoljeet Singh bagged 65 wickets in league matches vs England U-16 team last year. (HT Photo)

Anmoljeet, an off-spinner, is one of the two players from the state to be in the team.

The red ball matches will be played in Chennai.

Anmoljeet, a student of Guru Teg Bahadur Mission Senior Secondary School in Shimlapuri, bagged the ‘Emerging Player’ award at the Naman Awards, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Hyderabad.

The recognition came as he took 65 wickets in league matches last year, setting a national record.

“Last year, our team played league matches against England’s U-16 team in Hyderabad, Chennai and Coimbatore. I took 65 wickets and was awarded in presence of Ravi Shastri and Harsha Bhogle, among others,” said Anmoljeet.

Anmoljeet’s father Balwinder Singh, who was also a cricketer, expressed joy. “Anmoljeet started playing cricket when he was six. His hard work and dedication have paid off and we are proud that he has been selected for the Indian team,” he said.

Anmoljeet shared his admiration for former Indian cricketer and one of the greatest off-spin bowlers, Harbhajan Singh.

“I grew up watching him play and he inspired me to dream big,” Anmoljeet said.

He credited his parents, coach Harbhajan Singh Kala and state coach Love Ablish for his success.

Coach Kala praised Anmoljeet’s discipline and dedication. “He trains for three hours in the morning and returns to the field for another six hours after a break,” said the coach.

Vihaan Malhotra from Patiala is the other player from the state to find a place in the team.