Ludhiana: Brace for chilly adieu to November with rain, drop in mercury

The meteorological department has predicted a weather shift in the coming four days in the city with expectations of rain on November 27, owing to an active western disturbance. A two-degree drop in both day and night temperatures is expected, coupled with an uptick in fog occurrences. Residents commuting through light fog on Saturday morning in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The Indian Meteorological Department’s Chandigarh observatory, in its weather bulletin, revealed that the western disturbance is anticipated to bring rain to several districts of Punjab. Following this, a fresh, feeble western disturbance is projected to impact the Western Himalayan Region from November 30.

The weatherman conveyed, “Weather is likely to be dry during the next one day, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places on November 27, and weather is likely to be dry thereafter in the state. There will be a rise in minimum temperatures by 2 to 3°C during the next two days and a fall by 2 to 4°C thereafter in the state. Shallow to moderate fog is likely at isolated places in the state.”

Under cloud-overcast skies, Ludhiana recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8°C and a minimum temperature of 10.0°C on Saturday. Weather experts predict that after a spell of rain on Monday, the temperature will drop by two degrees, introducing a chill to the residents.

Explaining the impact of the impending weather change on Ludhiana residents, PK Kingra, head of the climate change and agriculture meteorological department,PAU, stated, “The western disturbance inducing rain on Monday, November 27, will be feeble in nature. It may rain in isolated areas, however, after the rain, the temperature will see a change of two degrees. The minimum temperature will fall by two degrees, and the fog, which is currently light in the region, will switch to a moderate level.”