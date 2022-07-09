Ludhiana | Breach in surgical approach can prove disastrous: Dr Ranbir Singh
Mohandai Oswal Hospital senior consultant Dr Ranbir Singh attended the 30th European Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons’ Conference that was held in Krakow, Poland, from July 5 to 8.
Emphasising on the importance of precision in gall-bladder surgery, Dr Singh, who specialises in laparoscopic surgery, during his video presentation to doctors from across the globe, drew parallels between a violation in aviation techniques or safety protocols and those in a specific surgical approach for gallbladder laparoscopy.
Referring to the indicator light malfunction, which forced a Delhi to Dubai bound SpiceJet aircraft to land in Karachi on July 5, Dr Singh said, “A breach in aviation may lead to emergency landing or a crash, similarly if one breaches a specific surgical approach – critical view of safety (CVS) method – during a laparoscopic surgery of the gall bladder it may end up in a disaster.”
He recommends the CVS technique, which is acknowledged by many as the safest method over the last decade, for gallbladder stone surgery.
Dr Singh, a board member of the American Association of Safe Laparoscopic Task Force and a fellow of the American college of Surgeons, has published many national and international scientific papers on the subject.
-
Aligarh police release special traffic plan for Eid-ul-Azha
The Aligarh police on Saturday released a special traffic plan to ensure smooth conduct of Eid-ul-Azha celebrations in the city on Sunday. “The special traffic plan will remain in effect from 5 am to 11 am on Sunday. Both heavy and light vehicles will have limited access in the city area during this period,” a press statement released by Aligarh police said. Guidelines were also issued for non-traditional vehicles like e-rickshaws, bullock carts and tractor-trolleys.
-
Governor, Union education minister pay tributes to Japan ex-PM
Governor Anandiben Patel, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and educationists from all over the country paid tributes to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Varanasi on Saturday, the last day of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam. During his visit to Kashi in December 2015, Abe had gifted the International Cooperation and Convention Centre and had also attended Ganga aarti at famed Dashashwamedh Ghat.
-
PM to inaugurate Deoghar airport, address event in Patna on July 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore in Deoghar, a famous pilgrimage site in Jharkhand, and address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna on July 12, according to a statement issued by the prime minister's office on Saturday. Modi will address a public meeting at Deoghar College ground.
-
East Champaran reports highest no. of heritage trees in Bihar
West Champaran district in Bihar, home to the famous Valmiki Tiger Reserve, has no heritage tree while the neighbouring East Champaran district has listed 9,630 heritage trees, the highest number in the state, ever since the state government launched an app to collect details of such trees on World Biodiversity Day (May 22) this year, officials familiar with the matter said. The list shows Jamui having 58 such trees, Patna 16 and Madhubani six heritage.
-
Kharghar resident arrested for dragging traffic police on car bonnet
A 28-year-old engineer who had stepped out for breakfast has landed up in the police lockup for attempt-to-murder after dragging a police constable for 500 metres on the bonnet of Jangid's car. The engineer, identified as a resident of Kharghar Sector 10, Akash Jangid, was driving on the wrong side near Kopra Bridge road. When Constable Namdev Gadekar (32), attached to Kharghar traffic unit, Navi Mumbai saw the car driven by Jangid coming in the wrong direction, he tried to stop him.
