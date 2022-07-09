Ludhiana | Breach in surgical approach can prove disastrous: Dr Ranbir Singh

Mohandai Oswal Hospital senior consultant Dr Ranbir Singh attended the 30th European Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons’ Conference that was held in Krakow, Poland, from July 5 to 8.

Emphasising on the importance of precision in gall-bladder surgery, Dr Singh, who specialises in laparoscopic surgery, during his video presentation to doctors from across the globe, drew parallels between a violation in aviation techniques or safety protocols and those in a specific surgical approach for gallbladder laparoscopy.

Referring to the indicator light malfunction, which forced a Delhi to Dubai bound SpiceJet aircraft to land in Karachi on July 5, Dr Singh said, “A breach in aviation may lead to emergency landing or a crash, similarly if one breaches a specific surgical approach – critical view of safety (CVS) method – during a laparoscopic surgery of the gall bladder it may end up in a disaster.”

He recommends the CVS technique, which is acknowledged by many as the safest method over the last decade, for gallbladder stone surgery.

Dr Singh, a board member of the American Association of Safe Laparoscopic Task Force and a fellow of the American college of Surgeons, has published many national and international scientific papers on the subject.