Ludhiana: BRS Nagar community centre reopened after 7 years

The community centre of H and I blocks in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar has been re-opened after over seven years. The community centre was seized by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) in March 2017 following discrepancies at the part of the local welfare society. The community centre in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar was locked by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust in 2017 over pending dues. (Manish/HT)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the Ludhiana West constituency Gurpreet Gogi Bassi inaugurated the community centre on Monday. Following a dispute with the welfare society of H and I block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has decided to run it on their own.

According to LIT officials, a committee of five members of the locality will be formed to assist them in the functioning. XEN Vikram Kumar said the society in a written statement before the high court raised the demand to reopen the community centre in favour of locals. Following the directions and exploring the legal aspects, the LIT opened the community centre, but decided to run it on their own.

MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi said the community centre was in a shambles. A total of ₹55 lakh was spent on the renovation. In 2014 following a complaint by local residents, the local bodies department had cancelled the allotment of both the community centres in November 2014. The community centres were constructed without getting approval from the LIT.

The Welfare Society H-I had been allotted land measuring 2,000 square yards at `51 per square yard in 1985 but the it failed to pay the pending amount for allotment of the community centres. Besides, the Welfare Society of C block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar has also failed to pay a pending amount against the allotment of land.

In January 2015, the LIT had served notices to welfare societies to vacate the land while the welfare societies then filed appeals against eviction orders. In October 2016, the additional chief secretary of the local bodies department dismissed the appeal. The welfare societies then filed a review petition which was cancelled on March 1. On March 8, 2017, the community centre was sealed.

When the LIT officials went back after sealing the front gates of the community centre of H-I block, one of the sealed gates was dismantled. Meanwhile, the back side gate, which was not sealed, of the community centre of H-I block was also dismantled to avoid further sealing. The LIT officials had also lodged a police complaint over dismantling the sealed gate.