Ludhiana: Building inspector in dock for ‘facilitating’ illegal construction

Senior Town Planner (STP) SS Bindra has recommended strict action against a building inspector for allegedly facilitating illegal construction and misguiding senior officials by submitting incorrect data in a report
The building inspector has been accused of helping the owner of a colony evade external development charges and build two additional floors. (Representative image/HT)
The building inspector has been accused of helping the owner of a colony evade external development charges and build two additional floors. (Representative image/HT)
Published on May 27, 2022 01:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Senior Town Planner (STP) SS Bindra has recommended strict action against a building inspector for allegedly facilitating illegal construction and misguiding senior officials by submitting incorrect data in a report.

The matter pertains to a complaint received by MC against an illegal construction in Paramjit Colony on Chandigarh Road.

Bindra, in a letter to MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, said that after inspecting the site, it was found that building inspector Navneet Khokhar helped the owner evade external development charges and build two additional floors. Also, there were anomalies related to parking facilities.

Bindra stated that apart from supporting illegal construction, the inspector has also caused loss to the state exchequer, due to which strict action is being recommended.

Friday, May 27, 2022
