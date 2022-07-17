Ludhiana: Burglars break into bank, faulty inverter saves day
A gang of burglars broke into the Kalakh village branch of UCO Bank on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, but failed to steal any valuables. They entered the bank after breaking the windowpane, but could not manage to open the safe.
The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of branch manager Vivek Kumar, a resident of Ram Nagar, Khanna.
Kumar said the sarpanch of Kalakh village called him on Saturday morning after noticing the broken window panes of the bank. When he reached the spot, he found that the grills and window panes adjoining the main gate were damaged.
The manager added that they scanned CCTV footage, where three masked men had been captured entering the bank.
Inspector Paramdeep Singh, station house officer at Dehlon police station, said that despite repeated appeals, the bank did not have a theft alarm and a security guard hadn’t been deputed either.
He added that when the burglars tried to break open the safe, the inverter installed at the bank started beeping due to a technical snag. The trio thought it was the security alarm and fled.
A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 511 (attempt to commit offences) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified suspects.
It is suspected that the burglary had been well planned and the suspects may have visited the bank previously.
-
Minor boys shoot at man in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, detained
Police apprehended four minors after one of them allegedly shot at a 36-year-old man in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Friday evening. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani identified the victim as one a resident of Jahangirpuri's H Block, Javed and said police received a control room call at 5.15pm on Friday about him being shot. The bullet hit Javed in the eye. Police said the four boys are school dropouts.
-
5 held after man hurt during scuffle in outer Delhi: Police
Five people have been arrested after a scuffle between two groups left a man hurt in northwest Delhi's Sultanpuri earlier this week, even as the police warned the complainant against “inciting communal hatred” after the incident. The incident took place around 1.30am on July 13. “Four more people, Sabir, Mujaffar, Juned Ansari and Rahish, joined Husain, while Singh called his brother, Raj Bahadur,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer Delhi) Sameer Sharma.
-
15-yr-old girl raped, forced to drink acid: Delhi women’s body
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped and forced to drink acid a few days later by a man she used to work for in west Delhi's Nangloi earlier this month, the Delhi Commission for Women said, as they issued a notice to the city police in connection with the incident. One the manager of the shoe factory she worked at, Jai Prakash was arrested, the Delhi Police said, adding, however, that it is unclear if the liquid was acid not.
-
Widespread spell of rain brings Delhi some relief from sticky heat
Heavy rain lashed Delhi and its adjoining areas on Saturday, providing residents much needed relief from the oppressive heat and humidity, but also led to vehicular congestion and waterlogging across the Capital. According to India Meteorological Department, Delhi's Safdarjung weather station, which provides representative data for the entire city, recorded 19.6mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Saturday. The rain also brought down the temperature. The maximum on Friday was 38.5 degrees Celsius.
-
Four cops booked after prisoner escapes from Ferozepur civil hospital
Four cops were booked for negligence after a prisoner fled from their custody during treatment at Ferozepur civil hospital on Friday night. A case under Section 223 and 224 of IPC was registered against assistant sub inspector Veer Singh, constables Kamal Kumar and Amrik Singh and Punjab Home Guard employee Jaswant Singh, besides the prisoner Gurdeep Singh. A hunt has been launched for the fugitive.
