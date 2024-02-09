 Ludhiana: Burglars steal ₹7.50 lakh, jewellery from jail staffer’s house - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Burglars steal 7.50 lakh, jewellery from jail staffer’s house

Ludhiana: Burglars steal 7.50 lakh, jewellery from jail staffer’s house

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 10, 2024 05:40 AM IST

The jail staffer said that the incident happened when he along with his family had gone to Morinda to see one of his relatives

A gang of burglars targeted the residence of an employee of the Ludhiana Central Jail within the jail premises and decamped with 7.50 lakh and jewellery when the family was away to see a relative.

The Division number 7 police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated a probe. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Division number 7 police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated a probe. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Division number 7 police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated a probe.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of Abdul Gaffar, a constable deputed at Ludhiana Central Jail. Gaffar stated that he lives in the government quarters in the jail complex.

He said that the incident happened when he along with his family had gone to Morinda to see one of his relatives. On Thursday, when he returned, he saw the that locks were broken and rooms ransacked.

He claimed that the robbers decamped with 7.50 lakh, 80 gram gold and silver jewellery from the house. He found that the burglars had barged in the quarter from the back gate.

Sub-Inspector Janak Raj, incharge at Police post Tajpur road, stated that a case under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused.

