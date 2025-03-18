Ludhiana: Burglars target food supply dept’s office

A gang of burglars struck at the local food supply department office, making off with valuable items worth thousands of rupees. The incident took place on Sunday night, with the miscreants even stealing ceiling fans, a gas cylinder, and a stove from the premises. The theft came to light when the staff arrived for duty in the morning after a two-day break. (HT PHOTO)

The theft came to light when the staff arrived for duty in the morning after a two-day break. They discovered broken windows, scattered office belongings, and missing government records from the cupboards. The police were immediately informed, and an investigation is underway.

Assistant food supply officer Ramandeep Singh stated that when the staff arrived on Monday, they found the office ransacked. The windows were broken, and it was evident that thieves had stolen valuable office equipment.

Inspector Baldeep Singh revealed that the thieves had unscrewed and taken away ceiling fans from the office. Additionally, a gas cylinder, a gas stove, and even water taps from the bathroom were stolen. The cupboards had also been broken into, and some official records were missing.

The department officials promptly reported the theft to senior authorities and the local police. Assistant sub-inspector Jarnail Singh arrived at the scene, conducted an inspection, and assured that necessary action would be taken.

The department’s office has been functioning from a temporary location for the past few months. Previously located in Samrala’s main market, the office was suddenly relocated to the new grain market outside the city and later shifted again to a sewa kendra building in Balio village.

Sub-inspector Pavittar Singh, station house officer at Samrala police station, stated that the police have been scanning the CCTV footages in the vicinity to identify the accused.