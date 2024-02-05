 Ludhiana: Burglars target locked flat, decamp with ₹3 lakh in cash, jewellery - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Burglars target locked flat, decamp with 3 lakh in cash, jewellery

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 05, 2024 10:58 PM IST

The owner of the house was hospitalised while other family members were with her in the hospital after locking the flat

Burglars managed to sneak into Omaxe Royal Residency at Pakhowal road and decamped with 3 lakh in cash, and jewellery from a locked flat. The owner of the house was hospitalised while other family members were with her in the hospital after locking the flat.

Burglars target locked flat in Ludhiana, decamp with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 lakh in cash, jewellery. (HT)
Burglars target locked flat in Ludhiana, decamp with 3 lakh in cash, jewellery. (HT)

On being informed, the Sadar Police station lodged an FIR against unidentified accused.

The complainant, Rajesh Rani Sharma stated that she was suffering from kidney stones. She was admitted to a hospital for surgery. Her son and daughter-in-law had come to see her in the hospital after locking the flat. When they returned on Sunday, they were shocked to see the doors lying open and the flat was ransacked. She found that 3 lakh in cash and gold jewellery were stolen.

She immediately informed the police and filed a complaint.

Head constable Jagsir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 380 of IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused. During the checking, the police found that the burglars had opened the lock using a key.

