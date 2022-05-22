Ludhiana: Businessman arrested for assaulting head constable
A businessman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly manhandling a police officer.
The accused has been identified as Saurav Goyal, a resident of Block-D, Model Town Extension, who owns an oil extraction business.
Head constable Jatinder Singh from Division Number 6 police station stated in his complaint that Saurav’s brother Abhitosh Goyal had lodged a complaint against the former for harassing and threatening him. Saurav was called to the police station for the enquiry, where he got into a spat with Abhistosh.
The head constable said that when he tried to pacify them, Saurav manhandled him and tore his uniform. He added that when other police officers present at the spot tried to intervene, Saurav assaulted them as well.
ASI Major Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of Indian Penal Code has been registered.
Chandigarh | Four arrested in separate NDPS cases
Police arrested four persons in as many drug-related cases. While two persons are arrested with heroin, one each was held with opium and chura post. A cybercrime team in Sector 26 arrested two accused, Mohinder of Sector 12, Panchkula, and Sameer of Lohgarh, Zirakpur. The team recovered 3.72 gm heroin and impounded his vehicle. The two other accused have been identified as Naibgiri of Batlaav in Raipur Rani, and Rajender Kumar of Khangsera in Chandimandir.
Ludhiana: Slum dweller held for raping 25-yr-old woman
The Koom Kalan police arrested a slum dweller on Saturday for allegedly abducting and raping a 25-year-old woman. Kumar has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 26, who lives at a slum in Koom Kalan's Mahal Ghumana village. He allegedly abducted the woman from her younger sister's wedding in the same village and raped her after taking her to an isolated area near Sutlej river. The FIR was lodged based on the victim's mother's statement.
Two Chandigarh residents lose ₹3.9 lakh in credit card frauds
Two city residents lost ₹2.88 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively in credit card-related frauds. In the first case, the complainant, Dharmendra Kumar Pathak of Sector 47, alleged that he received a call on April 11 from Blue Dart courier service saying a parcel containing a credit card had been redirected to the bank due to a pin code mismatch. His employee, Ankur Mittal received a call from an unidentified person about updating his CITI Bank credit card.
2015 drugs case: Error in filing of chargesheet lands former Ludhiana cop in soup
A minor mistake in the filing of a chargesheet in a seven-year-old drugs case has cost the former station house officer of Machhiwara police station dearly as an FIR was lodged against former inspector Jaswinder Singh, who has been retired for the past three years on Friday on the order of a local court. The court also acquitted all three accused in the 2015 case, including Chhindarpal Singh alias Chhinda, Gurnam Singh and Deepa Singh, all resident of Machhiwara.
Liquor vend staffer’s murder in Ludhiana: Two days on, wife, three aides land in police net
Two days after a liquor vend employee was found bludgeoned to death in a field in Samrala, police arrested the victim, three aides, 36's wife and Yadwinder Singh on Saturday. The arrested accused include Kaur, and her aides Amandeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Lachhman Singh of Raikot. Cops said the victim's wife was in a relationship with Amandeep Singh.
