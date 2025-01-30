Ludhiana businessman duped of 1 crore in ‘kitty’ fraud, 3 booked

The police booked three individuals for allegedly duping a local businessman of ₹1.08 crore on the pretext of investment in a kitty scheme, officials said. The victim, Rakesh Jain from Mahavir Enclave, Barewal Road, invested the money in two kitty schemes over 12 months. (Representational image)

They said the victim, Rakesh Jain from Mahavir Enclave, Barewal Road, invested the money in two kitty schemes over 12 months and when he demanded his money back, the accused refused.

A case was registered against Tejinder Singh from Model House; Parmjeet Singh from Basant Avenue; and Gurvinder Singh from Sewakpura at the Dugri police station.

Investigating officer Gaurav Chandel said the FIR was registered under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing someone to deliver property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (Criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).