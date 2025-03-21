Ludhiana: Caller posing as US Gangster tries to extort 50 lakh from travel agent

The local police registered a case after an unidentified caller claiming to be US-based gangster Prabh Dasuwal allegedly threatened a travel agent and demanded ₹50 lakh as extortion money from him, officials said, adding that the first-information report (FIR) was registered at the division number 6 police station against the unidentified accused. The complainant said the caller asked him to deliver the money to Tarn Taran. (HT Photo)

The complainant, whose identity has been withheld by the cops, told police that the caller claimed that he has information about members of the former’s family as well as their routines, going as far as claiming that he knew where they park their vehicles.

The complainant said the caller asked him to deliver the money to Tarn Taran.

The complainant, who runs a travel business on Gill Road, said the extortion demand was made on March 16 via a WhatsApp call from an unknown number.

According to the complainant, the caller said they knew that he deals in visas for Dubai and Saudi Arabia. He alleged the caller threatened to harm his family members. The complainant claimed the call was from a Spain-registered phone number.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ranbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered under sections 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 308 (2) (extortion) and 62 (attempt to commit a crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police officials said efforts are underway to trace the caller.