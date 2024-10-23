Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Camp to train youth for territorial army recruitment begins in city

ByHT Corrrespondent
Oct 23, 2024 06:10 AM IST

According to training officer Inderjeet Kumar, the recruitment of territorial army for the Ludhiana district will be held on November 14

Ludhiana A C-PYTE camp to provide training to youth interested in joining the territorial army will begin at ITI Gill Road on Wednesday.

Punjab government is offering free drone training at IIT Ropar starting October 28. (HT File)
Punjab government is offering free drone training at IIT Ropar starting October 28. (HT File)

According to training officer Inderjeet Kumar, the recruitment of territorial army for the Ludhiana district will be held on November 14. The recruitment drive for the territorial army is to take place from November 10 to 24.

“Eligible candidates for must be between 18-42 years with a minimum height of 160 cm and a graduated from high school with at least 45% marks. Aspiring candidates will have to carry documents like Aadhaar card, caste certificate, photocopies of educational certificates, and two passport-size photographs,” said Kumar.

The training officer further announced that the Punjab government will offer free drone training at IIT Ropar where the selections will take place on October 28.

“The interested candidates must be graduated from high school with at least 50% marks and report to the C-PYTE camp with photocopies of Aadhaar card, educational certificates and 4 passport-size photographs,” he added.

For further information, candidates can reach out to 78885-86296 or 98766-17258.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //