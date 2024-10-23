Ludhiana: Camp to train youth for territorial army recruitment begins in city

Ludhiana A C-PYTE camp to provide training to youth interested in joining the territorial army will begin at ITI Gill Road on Wednesday. Punjab government is offering free drone training at IIT Ropar starting October 28. (HT File)

According to training officer Inderjeet Kumar, the recruitment of territorial army for the Ludhiana district will be held on November 14. The recruitment drive for the territorial army is to take place from November 10 to 24.

“Eligible candidates for must be between 18-42 years with a minimum height of 160 cm and a graduated from high school with at least 45% marks. Aspiring candidates will have to carry documents like Aadhaar card, caste certificate, photocopies of educational certificates, and two passport-size photographs,” said Kumar.

The training officer further announced that the Punjab government will offer free drone training at IIT Ropar where the selections will take place on October 28.

“The interested candidates must be graduated from high school with at least 50% marks and report to the C-PYTE camp with photocopies of Aadhaar card, educational certificates and 4 passport-size photographs,” he added.

For further information, candidates can reach out to 78885-86296 or 98766-17258.