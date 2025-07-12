Ludhiana: Cash, goods stolen from six shops

A gang of burglars targeted at least six shops on Bhamian Road near Trikoni Park late Thursday night, making off with cash and valuables worth thousands. The break-ins came to light on Friday morning when shopkeepers arrived to open their stores and found broken shutters and ransacked interiors. CCTV footage from the market showed two masked men on a motorcycle, who are suspected to be behind the burglaries. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the burglars managed to break into five shops by prying open the shutters. However, they failed to gain entry into a dental clinic as they couldn’t break the aluminum door, though the shutter was damaged.

Dr Vijay Kumar, who runs the dental clinic, said another shopkeeper alerted him early in the morning after noticing that the shutter of his clinic had been broken. “I found the place ransacked and ₹25,000 stolen from the drawer,” he said.

In addition to the clinic, the burglars looted several other nearby shops. They stole around ₹5,000 from a clothing store, ₹10,000 from a dairy, ₹1,500 from a paan shop and ₹6,000 along with some cosmetic products from a salon.

The victims immediately informed the Jamalpur police, who arrived at the spot and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the market showed two masked men on a motorcycle, who are suspected to be behind the burglaries.

“We are scanning the footage to identify the accused and are working on several leads to trace them,” said a police official from Jamalpur station.