Ludhiana: Category B gangster Rajput brought on production warrant

The Ludhiana police on Monday brought notorious drug lord and Category B gangster Pankaj Rajput from Delhi and produced him before a local court, which remanded him to five days of police custody for questioning. Rajput is facing nearly 16 criminal cases registered at various police stations (HT Photo)

Rajput, who is wanted in multiple criminal cases, was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 11 in an extortion case from Puneet Nagar of Jamalpur. His arrest by the Delhi Police had caused embarrassment to the Ludhiana police, as the Punjab Police had launched operation ‘Prahar 2.0’ against gangsters around the same time and had failed to nab him then.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said Rajput is wanted by the Ludhiana police in several cases. At present, he has been arrested in a case registered at the Moti Nagar police station on August 17, 2025.

In that case, the police had earlier arrested Rajput’s aide, Mukul Mattu of Mohalla Fatehgarh. During the arrest, the police recovered a Glock pistol, 17 live cartridges, 1.05 kg heroin, ₹2.5 lakh in cash and a car. The Ludhiana police suspect that the firearm was smuggled from across the border.

During questioning, Mattu allegedly revealed Rajput’s involvement, following which the gangster was nominated in the case. According to police officials, Rajput is facing nearly 16 criminal cases registered at various police stations, including Division Number 2, Division Number 7 and Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana, besides cases in Sangrur, Ferozepur and Bathinda.

Police said Rajput had secured bail in 2023 and managed to flee to the United States.

Earlier, in 2019, a mobile phone was recovered from his possession while he was lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail.