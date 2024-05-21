Ludhiana: Caught cheating, college boy jumps from 7th floor, dies

Allegedly caught cheating, a bachelor in Commerce student ended his life by jumping from the seventh floor of a private college near Jhande village on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road on Tuesday morning. The Sadar police initiated an investigation into the matter. Punjab College of Technical Education director Naresh Sachdev said the boy was a first-year student at a private college in Ludhiana. (HT File)

He was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by the staff, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police informed his parents in Mandi Ahmedgarh.

Punjab College of Technical Education director Naresh Sachdev said the boy was a first-year student. He appeared in the environmental science exam, his last exam for the semester. The invigilator caught the student cheating and found cheating material in his geometry box.

He was produced before the superintendent and filed a written apology, admitting that he was cheating.

Minutes later, he went to the building of the engineering block and jumped from the seventh floor. The college staff rushed him to a hospital.

Sachdev said that after the incident, they immediately alerted the police and informed his parents about it.

Police also scanned the footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, which had captured the boy going towards the engineering block.

Sadap station-house officer (SHO) inspector Harshveer Singh said that the police have initiated inquest proceedings after recording the statement of the deceased’s parents.