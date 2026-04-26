Ludhiana: Census work for teachers halts classes at meritorious school

Academic activity at the Senior Secondary School for Meritorious Students came to a halt after an overwhelming majority of its teaching and support staff was deployed for work related to Census and Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision exercise, academicians said. Teachers also highlighted that apart from regular classes, they were required to be present for extra coaching sessions after school hours. (HT File)

The development comes despite a clear communication from the district education office that not more than 50% of the staff from any government school would be assigned such duties. However, in this case, teachers claim that over 90% of the staff, including nurses and data entry operators, were called for training sessions scheduled across multiple dates.

As a result, the school had to remain shut for students on Saturday, disrupting regular classes as well as academic support activities. Teachers said the situation has placed immense strain on the institution, which caters to meritorious students and also provides coaching for competitive examinations beyond school hours.

Lakhvir Singh, a teacher at the school, said, “We are not even regular employees. We have been demanding regularisation for years. When it comes to giving us job security, the department delays action, but when duties are assigned, we are expected to perform like permanent staff.”

Another teacher pointed out that the excessive deployment has left no one to manage routine responsibilities. “With more than 90% staff on duty, who will take classes or handle admissions? Counselling for Class 11 is about to begin after the Class 10 results, and we are not in a position to manage it,” said the teacher, requesting anonymity.

Teachers also highlighted that apart from regular classes, they were required to be present for extra coaching sessions after school hours. They argued that institutions like theirs should ideally be exempted from such large-scale deployment to ensure continuity in academic programmes.

School principal Satwant Kaur said she has already taken up the matter with the authorities. “I have spoken to the district education officer and submitted a formal request highlighting the issue. We have also emailed the district administration and hope for a prompt resolution,” she said.

Despite repeated attempts, district education officer Dimple Madaan could not be reached for comment.

Cong leader slams govt

Criticising the government for deploying schoolteachers for Census work, senior Congress leader Pawan Dewan said the move risks weakening the education system. “Government schools are already facing staff shortage. Such decisions only deepen the crisis. Students need teachers in classrooms, not at Census desks,” he said.

Dewan also echoed concerns raised by teacher unions and parents, suggesting that the government should instead engage retired personnel or contractual staff for such large-scale exercises. “Treating teachers like clerical staff is unfair and short-sighted,” he added.