Ludhiana central jail: Five inmates booked, seven mobiles recovered during special checking

The staff at Ludhiana central jail recovered seven mobile phones and 27 sachets of tobacco during a special checking conducted on Tuesday.

The Division number 7 police have booked inmates Gurpreet Singh, Joga Singh, Sukhchain Singh, Manpreet Singh and Vishal Mehta on the basis of the FIR lodged by assistant superintendent Satnam Singh.

Satnam Singh in his statement mentioned that during special checking, mobile phones, tobacco hidden in two boots as well as 27 sachets of Kulip were recovered by the team from these inmates.

Assistant sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 42, 45, 52-A of Prison Act has been registered against the accused and investigation has been initiated.