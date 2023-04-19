Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 10 undertrials booked for clash at Ludhiana Central Jail

10 undertrials booked for clash at Ludhiana Central Jail

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 19, 2023 11:50 PM IST

Ten inmates of the Ludhiana Central Jail have been booked for a clash that took place inside the jail on April 15. The accused have been identified as Rohit Kumar, Sarabjit Singh, Deepak Chauhan, Pardeep Singh, Shivam, Gurmukh Singh, Amandeep Kumar, Khadak Singh, Jivtesh Sethi, Randeep Singh, and Amarjeet Singh. All are undertrials in different cases.

Ten inmates of the Ludhiana Central Jail have been booked for a clash that took place inside the jail on April 15. (Representational image)
Assistant superintendent of jail Gagandeep Sharma filed a complaint stating that the inmates had indulged in a clash on April 15.

Sub-inspector Mewa Singh said the case has been registered under Sections 160 (punishment for committing affray), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, and 52-A of the Prisons Act has been registered against the accused at Division No 7 police station.

