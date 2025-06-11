Ludhiana: Checking fuel while smoking turns fatal

A 35-year-old man died of burn injuries after he opened his scooter’s fuel tank cover while smoking, triggering a blaze in Jamalpur area of Ludhiana. The fire also reduced his scooter to ashes. The deceased has been identified as Karan Khurana, a resident of Jamalpur. According to the SHO, the body has been handed over to the family after conducting a postmortem examination. (HT Photo)

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, SHO at Jamalpur police station, stated Karan Khurana was extracting petrol from his scooter on Saturday. He was also smoking. As he opened the cover of the petrol tank to check the fuel level, the scooter caught flames from the cigarette. The flames engulfed his scooter and him.

Hearing his cries, the family members doused the flames and rushed him to hospital. After struggling for life, he succumbed to injuries on Monday. According to the SHO, the body has been handed over to the family after conducting a postmortem examination.