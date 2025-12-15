Ludhiana: City roads fall short on pedestrian safety: Absent, encroached footpaths put walkers at risk

Even as the Ludhiana municipal corporation continues to highlight development works across the city, the lack of footpaths on several roads has emerged as a serious safety concern, with residents forced to walk on busy carriageways due to missing or encroached footpaths. Interlocking tiles being installed outside the MC office Zone D in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The issue has once again come into focus outside the MC’s Zone D office, where interlocking tiles have recently been laid to organise parking. However, no separate space has been provided for pedestrians, compelling them to walk on the main road amid the fast-moving traffic.

Commuters say the situation reflects a wider problem prevalent across Ludhiana.

Residents pointed out that several major roads, including those in commercial and residential areas, either lack footpaths altogether or have walkways blocked by parked vehicles, street vendors or utility poles. This leaves pedestrians with little choice but to share space with vehicles, increasing the risk of accidents.

“Every morning, schoolchildren, elderly people and office-goers are forced to walk on the road. Vehicles pass very close and it becomes frightening, especially during peak hours,” said Mohinder Singh Sekhon, a resident of the area.

Another resident, Renu Sharma, said, “Roads are widened mainly for vehicles, but pedestrians are always ignored.”

“Accidents occur because drivers do not expect pedestrians on the road, but where else are we supposed to go?” she asked.

Traffic experts say the absence of footpaths is a major factor behind frequent minor and serious accidents in the city.

Traffic expert Rahul Verma said footpaths are a basic component of road design and safety planning. “When pedestrians are pushed onto carriageways, conflict with vehicles becomes inevitable. Continuous footpaths with proper markings and protective barriers are essential to reduce accidents,” he said, adding that pedestrian safety must be prioritised in all road projects.

Acknowledging the concern, executive engineer (XEN) Balwinder Singh said the issue would be taken up with senior officials. “Walkways/footpaths are necessary. There is mismanagement in some areas and I will discuss this with senior officers. Pedestrian-friendly measures will be planned in future projects,” he added.