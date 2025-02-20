Ludhiana civil hospital renovation stuck in slow lane

The renovation work at the local civil hospital is stuck in slow lane even as Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora on Wednesday set a month-end deadline for completion of the upgrade. Arora’s statement said the upgraded facility will be thrown open to the public by March. Sewer pipes being laid near the mother and child wing at the civil hospital in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Arora listed a series of works, such as the operation theatre (OT) and new sewer lines, as ‘completed’. However, the ground reality paints a grim picture as these works are far from done.

The statement read, “Among completed works are OT with latest technology, new ophthalmology department, laying of new sewerage, waterproofing, painting (internal & external), pavers in parking areas, waiting shed, rodent control, strengthening of boundary walls, tile work on internal walls, bathroom repairs, potable drinking water, garbage dump removal, new signs and working of two elevators have been completed.”

However, officials aware of the matter said the sewage pipes are still being laid near the mother and child wing and the toilets are out of order. They said that only the metal structure for the waiting area is ready so far and the two elevators in the mother and child wing are not open to public as well.

A lot of the parking area is yet to be paved, including the new space near the out-patient department, which used to be a lawn, the officials said, added that work on the new parking space near the mother and child wing is yet to start.

Senior officials at the hospital expressed apprehensions about the timely completion of the work. “Some of the works may be completed in time but a lot probably won’t. The work in the old building may be completed if the labour works in double shifts,” a senior official said, requesting not to be named. He, however, said the work can be completed by mid-March.

Arora’s press note said he had decided on the February-end deadline after visiting the hospital on Tuesday to assess the work’s progress.

“Deadline has been set for February-end to complete all balance works such as relaying of internal roads, horticulture, cattle traps, renovation and beautification of entry gate, pavers on some parking areas, extended signage, play area for children, new fans and lights etc, or any other pending work,” read the press release.

Arora’s press statement also said the workforce should be increased, if required, for timely completion of the works, adding that there will not be any shortage of funds. The upgrade is being done using the members of parliament local area development (MPLAD) and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

On the likely delay, Arora said, “The contract amount for these works is complete. The pipes being laid are to connect toilets with sewer system, sheets and other ceiling material for the shed is there and it will be completed in five days, at maximum, the toilets will be functional when the pipes are connected to the sewer. The work is 80% complete.”

He expressed confidence that the upgrade will be completed ahead of the deadline.