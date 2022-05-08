Ludhiana civil surgeon issues advisory against vector-borne diseases
Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh has issued an advisory asking residents to protect themselves from vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria
The civil surgeon said that the mosquito breeding season has already begun. Dr Singh said that dengue fever is caused by the bite of a female mosquito, aedes aegypti, which breeds in the stagnant water of the trays behind coolers, pots, tyres, and refrigerators.
“We should not allow water to stagnate in and around our homes. The standing water should be cleaned on one day of the week as per the instructions of the health department. One should wear clothes covering farms and legs to prevent mosquito bites, sleep with mosquito nets at bedtime at night and also use mosquito repellents,” said Singh.
-
Ludhiana sub-junior baseball championship: Govt girls’ school, Gill, lifts title
The girls' team of the host Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, on Saturday lifted the 9th Sub-Junior District Baseball Championship organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association. They beat Gill Baseball Club 12-2 in the finals. Seven girls' teams participated in the tournament including Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill; Nightingale Baseball Club, Khalsa Warriors Baseball Club, Gill Baseball Club, Nightingale Senior Secondary School, Baseball Club and Khalsa Baseball Club.
-
Leopard trapped in net dies of heat stroke in Bulandshahr
MEERUT A young leopard died of heat stroke after remaining trapped in a net for over 5 hours in a sugarcane field of Deorala village in Shikarpur area of Bulandshahr district on Friday evening. Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bulandshahr Vinita Kumari admitted that a timely rescue operation could have saved the life of the animal. A leopard got trapped in the net on Friday and villagers spotted it in the afternoon.
-
Delhi: East MCD school teachers declare strike over salary delay
New Delhi: The municipal teachers' union has called for a joint strike from Monday to protest against the delay in salary disbursement, noting that the pendency has touched five months for teachers and seven months for pensioners in East Delhi Municipal Corporation schools. Ramniwas Solanki, who heads Nagar Nigam Shikshak Sangh -- a teachers' union of all three MCDs, said the situation is now becoming unbearable for many families.
-
Sion flyover to remain closed for traffic every weekend till June 20
The Sion flyover will remain closed for vehicular traffic every weekend till June 20 to enable the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation to undertake repair work, the traffic police said on Saturday. Mumbai traffic police have chalked out alternate routes for vehicular traffic during this period between 5 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday. Vehicles coming from south Mumbai towards Arora Junction will have to take a right turn.
-
Rape of minor in Lakhimpur Kheri: Police declare ₹20,000 reward for information on accused
The police have declared a reward of ₹20,000 on information on the whereabouts of the accused in the rape of an eight-year-old girl under the Phardhan police station limits in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police Sanjiv Suman formed police teams to trace Sarvesh and search operations were conducted in this connection. The girl was raped inside a primary school in a village during the wee hours of Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics