Ludhiana: Class 10 toppers step into DC’s role for 1 day

Three bright minds of Ludhiana stepped into the world of public administration under the 'Ek Din, DC/SSP De Sang' initiative, on Tuesday. Class 10 toppers Mehakpreet Kaur, Sanyam Jindal, and Yusana got the opportunity to spend a day with Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, gaining a first-hand look at the daily workings of the district administration.

The trio, Mehakpreet from Government High School, Ghungrali Rajputan, with a score of 97.85%, Sanyam from Government High School, Kakowal, who scored 96.92%, and Yusana from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, with 96.77%, were welcomed by the DC over breakfast. Sharing his journey from a modest background in Jind, Haryana, to becoming an IAS officer, Himanshu Jain urged the students to dream big, stay focused, and never resort to shortcuts. He emphasised that discipline and consistency are key to turning aspirations into achievements.

The students then accompanied DC to his office, where they observed how different departments work in coordination to keep the district running. From handling public grievances to supervising development projects and managing crises, like the recent blackout in Ludhiana, the students were given a complete tour of the DC’s responsibilities and decision-making processes. They were also taken through various branches of the district office to understand how government departments function on the ground.

Their journey continued with visits to important institutions such as the district bureau of employment & enterprises (DBEE), Bal Bhawan, and the Red Cross Office. At each location, the students interacted with officials and learned how these bodies support employment, child welfare, and social services. A special lunch was also organised, where assistant commissioner Payal Goyal joined in to inspire the young achievers through her own experience in public service.

Mehakpreet called the day “truly exciting” and said it strengthened her desire to give back to society. Sanyam shared that the exposure has encouraged him to consider a future in public service, while Yusana said the visit gave her a deeper understanding of governance and inspired her to aim higher.