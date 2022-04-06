Ludhiana | Class 11 student held for abducting, raping 15-year-old neighbour

A Class-11 student was arrested for kidnapping and raping his 15-year-old neighbour on Tuesday.

The accused, 19, studies in a government school, while the victim is enrolled in a private school. The incident took place on March 21, when the victim was on her way to school. The accused offered to drop her to school on his scooter, but instead took her to the banks of the Sutlej River in Jamalpur Lelli village and raped her. He also threatened her, and asked her not to telly anybody about the sexual assault. However, a few days later she confided in her parents.

Assistant sub-inspector Harjit Singh said the accused had been arrested and his scooter impounded. A case under Sections 376 (rape) , 506 (criminal intimidation) , and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.