Ludhiana Class 12 outcome: No change in script as girls perform better

The CBSE Class 12 results, announced on Tuesday, saw girls emerging as city toppers. Among them is Yamuna Goyal, a commerce student from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, who secured a staggering 99.4%. Yamuna scored a perfect 100 in English, accountancy and business studies. A firm believer in focused preparation, she said she mostly relied on previous year question papers, sample papers and mock tests, steering clear of unnecessary study material. “Self-study is the most effective, whether one takes coaching or not. I kept my resources limited and stuck to standard books,” said Yamuna, who is also a state-level badminton player. Yamuna Goyal, who got 99.4% in commerce stream, shares her happiness with her relative on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Despite her academic commitments, Yamuna was active in co-curricular activities like cryptic crosswords, debates and declamations. She now aims to join civil services and is preparing for an entrance exam to secure a seat at Delhi University. Drawing strength from her mother, Yamuna said, “My mother started her handloom and home decor business after being a housewife. I’ve learned from her to always follow your passion with honesty and dedication.”

Joining her in the list is Vidushi Arora, also from the commerce stream at BCM Arya and the school’s head girl, who scored an impressive 99.2%. After scoring 98% in Class 10, Vidushi said she changed her study approach for Class 12 by emphasising quality over quantity, mastering core concepts and taking regular mock tests. She scored a perfect 100 in English, business studies and artificial intelligence.

Vidushi is also an entrepreneur. In 2023, she launched ‘Uphaar’, a small business where she handcrafts personalised gifts. “I’ve always wanted to blend my love for art with entrepreneurship,” she said. She spends nearly seven hours a day during exams and three hours on regular days, and is a firm believer in smart work along with hard work. She is now eyeing a place at Delhi University and enjoys painting, public speaking and poetry.

Another bright achiever is Jashanpreet Kaur from Nankana Sahib Public School, who scored 98.8%, with a perfect 100 in accountancy and music. Jashan has been consistently excellent, having scored 95% in Class 10. “I used to study for nearly 10 hours during exams and participated in school music and declamation contests,” she shared. Jashan aims to become a chartered accountant.

Adding to the list of city’s top scorers is Gungeet Kaur Dua, a humanities student from Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, who also scored 98.8%.

With their eyes set on national universities and prestigious careers, these students are ready to script success stories of their own.