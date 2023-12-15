Ludhiana: Class 12 student ends life

A 19-year-old allegedly ended her life in Madhopuri after her exams did not go well. Class 12 student ends life in Ludhiana. (HT)

The Class 12 student had returned home from the school after appearing in an economics exam. According to her mother, the girl was upset and did not tell the reason when asked. Later, she was found hanging in the bedroom from the ceiling fan.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, SHO at Division number 3 police said that no suicide note was recovered from the room. According to initial investigation, her examination has not gone well following which she was upset.

The police are recording the statements of her family members.