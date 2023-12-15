close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Class 12 student ends life

Ludhiana: Class 12 student ends life

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 16, 2023 06:24 AM IST

A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Madhopuri after her exams did not go well. No suicide note was found. Police are investigating.

A 19-year-old allegedly ended her life in Madhopuri after her exams did not go well.

Class 12 student ends life in Ludhiana. (HT)
Class 12 student ends life in Ludhiana. (HT)

The Class 12 student had returned home from the school after appearing in an economics exam. According to her mother, the girl was upset and did not tell the reason when asked. Later, she was found hanging in the bedroom from the ceiling fan.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Inspector Amritpal Singh, SHO at Division number 3 police said that no suicide note was recovered from the room. According to initial investigation, her examination has not gone well following which she was upset.

The police are recording the statements of her family members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out