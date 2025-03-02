Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Class 8 PSEB science exam an easy ride

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 02, 2025 07:48 AM IST

Sonam Singh, a student of Ram Krishna Memorial Senior Secondary School, Tajpur Road, said that the paper was easy to solve

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted the Class 8 science exam on Saturday. Known to be a subject that often challenges students, this year’s science paper was a smooth ride for most examinees.

Class 8 students coming out of examination centre at the Government Senior Secondary Smart School at PAU in Ludhiana, on Saturday. (MANISH/HT)
Class 8 students coming out of examination centre at the Government Senior Secondary Smart School at PAU in Ludhiana, on Saturday. (MANISH/HT)

Sonam Singh, a student of Ram Krishna Memorial Senior Secondary School, Tajpur Road, said that the paper was easy to solve. She said that out of four diagram-based questions, one was slightly tricky. The multiple-choice questions were simple, and some questions were even repeated from previous years’ exams. She expects to score around 70 out of 80 marks. Another student, Srishti, admitted that only a few questions from the chapter on Light were difficult, but the rest of the exam was straightforward and manageable.

Suman, a science teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Dhanansu, acknowledged that a few students might have struggled with the diagram-based questions, but overall, the exam was similar in difficulty to previous years.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On