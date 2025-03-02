Ludhiana: Class 8 PSEB science exam an easy ride

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted the Class 8 science exam on Saturday. Known to be a subject that often challenges students, this year’s science paper was a smooth ride for most examinees. Class 8 students coming out of examination centre at the Government Senior Secondary Smart School at PAU in Ludhiana, on Saturday. (MANISH/HT)

Sonam Singh, a student of Ram Krishna Memorial Senior Secondary School, Tajpur Road, said that the paper was easy to solve. She said that out of four diagram-based questions, one was slightly tricky. The multiple-choice questions were simple, and some questions were even repeated from previous years’ exams. She expects to score around 70 out of 80 marks. Another student, Srishti, admitted that only a few questions from the chapter on Light were difficult, but the rest of the exam was straightforward and manageable.

Suman, a science teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Dhanansu, acknowledged that a few students might have struggled with the diagram-based questions, but overall, the exam was similar in difficulty to previous years.