Ludhiana: Close shave for 7 women in Kashmir Nagar blaze
Seven members of a family, including a four-month-old girl, had a narrow escape after a fire broke out at their house in a congested street number 2 of Kashmir Nagar (near Gurdwara Gau Ghat Sahib) on Friday. The incident took place due to a short-circuit in one of their rooms.
Fire engulfed the room and adjoining kitchen, but a major tragedy was averted as family and neighbours pulled out the LPG cylinder in time.
As per the information, all family members were present in two rooms situated on the ground floor at the time of the incident.
An elderly woman was inside the room where the fire broke out, but she came out safely. Panic gripped the area as the family members rushed came out on street and raised alarm.
As the fire brigade arrived, they started making efforts to douse the flames and pull out the furniture from the house.
An adjoining residential building was also vacated as a precautionary measure by the fire brigade.
House owner Purshotam’s son, Mohit, said he and his father had gone to the mini-secretariat for some work, while his mother and other family members were at home.
“My father’s sister was in the room when the fire broke out due to a short-circuit. She rushed outside to seek help, but the flames had spread in the meantime,” he added.
“After reaching the spot, we tried to douse the flames and made efforts to save our belongings. But everything kept in the room and kitchen, including bed, refrigerator, clothes, and jewellery perished in the incident. Fortunately, no one from the family was hurt, but we suffered loss worth lakhs,” Mohit said.
Purshotam works as a driver and his wife Sangeeta works as a labourer in a factory.
AAP candidate from Ludhiana central Ashok Prashar Pappi also reached the spot and assured help to the family.
Firefighters said two fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving an alert regarding the incident.
The flames were doused in an hour and no casualty was reported.
-
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack at 52; causes of sudden heart attacks
There has been a rising trend of sudden heart attack in people aged 40-50 and even younger. Stress, sedentary lifestyle, excessive consumption of fast food, heavy smoking, are said to be some of the reasons behind it.
-
'Cannot process his passing': Kohli, Rohit react to Shane Warne's death
The passing of the legendary Shane Warne has come as a huge shock to Indian batter Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, as both tweeted their respect to the Australian great, who died of a 'suspected heart attack' on Friday.
-
Gavaskar slams 'Virat Kohli's out of touch' criticism after 45 vs SL in 1st Test
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday slammed critics for calling Virat Kohli “out of touch” after the 33-year-old was dismissed for 45 in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The Test match marks Kohli's 100th appearance in the format, making him the 12th Indian cricketer to reach the milestone. Kohli looked in sublime touch throughout his 76-ball stay before being befuddled by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.
-
'If people are not getting to see me score big, it is due to their expectations'
Virat Kohli has not scored a century in international cricket since November of 2019 but for the former India captain, it is not something that bothers him as long as he continues to play crucial knocks for India.
-
Hygiene tips: Here's how to lead healthy and safe sexual life, reduce STI spread
Reproductive and sexual health implies that people are able to have a satisfying and safe sex life, prevent sexual infections and have the capacity to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when and how often to do so. In other words, having access to sexual and reproductive health services, quality information about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and physical and mental health services can help couples achieve optimal health and wellbeing.