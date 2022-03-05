Ludhiana: Close shave for 7 women in Kashmir Nagar blaze

Seven members of a family, including a four-month-old girl, had a narrow escape after a fire broke out at their house in a congested street number 2 of Kashmir Nagar (near Gurdwara Gau Ghat Sahib) on Friday. The incident took place due to a short-circuit in one of their rooms.

Fire engulfed the room and adjoining kitchen, but a major tragedy was averted as family and neighbours pulled out the LPG cylinder in time.

As per the information, all family members were present in two rooms situated on the ground floor at the time of the incident.

An elderly woman was inside the room where the fire broke out, but she came out safely. Panic gripped the area as the family members rushed came out on street and raised alarm.

As the fire brigade arrived, they started making efforts to douse the flames and pull out the furniture from the house.

An adjoining residential building was also vacated as a precautionary measure by the fire brigade.

House owner Purshotam’s son, Mohit, said he and his father had gone to the mini-secretariat for some work, while his mother and other family members were at home.

“My father’s sister was in the room when the fire broke out due to a short-circuit. She rushed outside to seek help, but the flames had spread in the meantime,” he added.

“After reaching the spot, we tried to douse the flames and made efforts to save our belongings. But everything kept in the room and kitchen, including bed, refrigerator, clothes, and jewellery perished in the incident. Fortunately, no one from the family was hurt, but we suffered loss worth lakhs,” Mohit said.

Purshotam works as a driver and his wife Sangeeta works as a labourer in a factory.

AAP candidate from Ludhiana central Ashok Prashar Pappi also reached the spot and assured help to the family.

Firefighters said two fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving an alert regarding the incident.

The flames were doused in an hour and no casualty was reported.