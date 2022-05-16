Ludhiana | CMC Foundation awards 17 fellowships
Christian Medical College (CMC)-Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER) awarded 17 fellowships to senior faculty of medical colleges at its 17th annual international fellowship programme in health professions education and leadership.
The convocation was preceded by the poster presentation by 2020 and 2021 fellows on their research projects in medical education. The fellowship faculty included experts in the field of medical education from different parts of the country and abroad.
Chief guest Madhuri Kanitkar, vice-chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, Lieutenant General (retired), awarded the fellowships.
A paediatric nephrologist and a FAIMER fellow, Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, is the third woman officer and the first paediatrician to be ranked second-highest in the Indian Armed Forces. Kanitkar has served in the Indian military for 37 years.
Kanitkar highlighted her journey in medical education.
Director Dr William Bhatti, CMC, said teachers in medical colleges keep learning and their training is of prime importance keeping in view the new competency-based curriculum in India.
Professor Dr Anjali Jain, anatomy, said a total of 48 fellows are being trained in the ongoing on-site session.
-
Sincere efforts needed to make India ‘Jagatguru’ by following ideals of Gautam Buddha: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati, while extending her greetings on Buddha Purnima on Monday, said there was a need to rise above all kinds of malice and narrow-mindedness and put together sincere efforts to make the country a 'Jagatguru' (world leader) by following the ideals of Gautam Buddha. “This will be a true tribute to Tathagata Gautam Buddha,” she said.
-
Two brothers arrested for gang-raping 20-year-old woman
Mumbai: Two brothers were arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman at knifepoint. Dharavi police station, PI, Pradeep Salekar said, “The two brothers entered the house in a broad daylight and raped her at knifepoint. The woman had come to Mumbai just two months ago.” Cops then arrested Nilesh Chauhan, 20, a resident of Vile-Parle and his brother Anil Chauhan, 19. The accused had come for a relative's marriage in Dharavi and stayed there for three days.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU holds monthly seminar for dairy farmers
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a monthly seminar for dairy farmers to tackle different diseases in livestock owing to imbalance in nutrients. The seminar was held at Farmer Information Centre of the university and 45 farmers associated with Progressive Livestock Farmers Association participated in the seminar. Professor Dr Parminder Singh shared information for keeping input costs at a minimum level. The next seminar that will be held on June 9.
-
At 40.8 degrees Celsius, Pune sees warmest day of May 2022
Pune reported the warmest day of May this year as Shivajinagar recorded day temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees warmer than normal, on Monday. Along with Shivajinagar, Lohegaon reported day temperature at 40.5 degrees Celsius, which was also 3.5 degrees warmer than normal, on Monday. On Sunday, parts of Vidarbha reported heatwave-like conditions. The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra on Monday was at 44.1 degrees Celsius at Akola in Vidarbha.
-
Prayagraj SSP mingles with public to get first-hand feedback on law and order
In a bid to observe law and order situation and get first-hand opinion of public regarding cops and their working, SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar is visiting parks and other public places these days and interacting with common people. The senior cop is visiting parks and places where morning walkers arrive in large numbers. He said he visited Cariappa Road on Monday and interacted with many morning walkers there.
