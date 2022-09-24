Ludhiana CMCH physiotherapy student dies by suicide

Ludhiana: A final-year student of physiotherapy at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana, committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on Friday at her paying guest accommodation at Isa Nagri locality of the city.

Police said she was under mental depression over studies. The police found a suicide note in which she mentioned that she was not doing well in studies and was ending her life.

The division number 3 police have sent the body to civil hospital for post-mortem. The police also informed her parents who live in Hoshiarpur.

Station house officer Sukhdev Brar said that the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. Her friends were the first to witness her body hanging from the ceiling fan when they went to see her on Friday. They immediately informed the police. It is suspected that she had hanged herself on Thursday night, the police said.